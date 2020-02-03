seo

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
Feb 3, 2020
Kristian Barnes

A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.

You don’t always need to pay to play
Aug 21, 2019
Emma Davey

Don't discount the importance of SEO in communications plans for building reputation, argues Edelman's digital director.

How Google accidentally automated the agency back to the future
Jan 2, 2019
Wesley Parker

There's a conflict of interest between Google and the brands that use its self-serve ads platform.

Visual search: The natural evolution in how we seek information
Sep 11, 2018
Charlie Davison

If a brand isn’t comprehensively representing products through imagery, it risks not getting found in the discovery and inspiration phase, and failing to efficiently convert users.

The great mobile leap: What are you waiting for?
May 14, 2018
Luke Janich

A huge change to Google's indexing makes optimisation for mobile more critical than ever. Here’s what you should do about it.

Tip Sheet: 5 Countermeasures to blackhat SEO tactics
Apr 23, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

SEO experts from the APAC regions leading agencies share quick and long-fixes to combat competitors that resort to blackhat tactics to compete.

