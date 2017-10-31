segmentation

Instead of segmentation, try inclusion – it will get you more sales
1 day ago
Sue Unerman

Instead of segmentation, try inclusion – it will get you more sales

Research has shown that brand share bears little relationship to the segments brands might be trying to attract.

Y&R to brands: Stop obsessing over demographics
Oct 31, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Y&R to brands: Stop obsessing over demographics

Y&R has launched a psychographic segmentation tool in a bid to purge Chinese adland of what it calls outdated demographic targeting.

APAC consumers evolving at vastly different rates: Forrester
Oct 10, 2016
Faaez Samadi

APAC consumers evolving at vastly different rates: Forrester

New study finds fastest and most progressive consumer empowerment in urban India and China, while expectations are high across the board, even among those most resistant to innovation.

Brand-building series: Challenge category conventions to win in the marketplace
Aug 28, 2013
Hugo Saavedra

Brand-building series: Challenge category conventions to win in the marketplace

In our continuing series of brand-building articles, Hugo Saavedra, senior consultant with EffectiveBrands, talks about the importance of properly defining your category.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders