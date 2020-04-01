Search
secret tour
Apr 1, 2020
No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.
Nov 7, 2016
Music app promotes speed-aware song selection for runners
The music app, with agency Secret Tour Hong Kong, hosted a street event to promote a feature that selects music according to a runner's pace.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins