scent marketing
13 hours ago
Scent marketing: The sweet smell of (brand) success
With more brands applying multi-sensory strategies, marketers are leveraging our sense of smell to tap into memories and aspirations. But there’s much more to scent branding than simply perfuming a physical space.
Aug 27, 2014
Scent-enabled outdoor ad entices with...garlic?
SINGAPORE - Outdoor advertising for the film "The Hundred-Foot Journey" periodically emits a whiff of garlic in an attention-getting nod to the film's culinary plot.
