scent marketing

Scent marketing: The sweet smell of (brand) success
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Scent marketing: The sweet smell of (brand) success

With more brands applying multi-sensory strategies, marketers are leveraging our sense of smell to tap into memories and aspirations. But there’s much more to scent branding than simply perfuming a physical space.

Scent-enabled outdoor ad entices with...garlic?
Aug 27, 2014
Staff Reporters

Scent-enabled outdoor ad entices with...garlic?

SINGAPORE - Outdoor advertising for the film "The Hundred-Foot Journey" periodically emits a whiff of garlic in an attention-getting nod to the film's culinary plot.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

7 Staging a comeback

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

9 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations