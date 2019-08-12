sam sterling

Sam Sterling promoted to AKQA chief strategy officer in APAC
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

She previously led the agency's Shanghai and Tokyo studios for three years.

Aug 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The agency will offer clients cross-border solutions across China and Japan as a result of the new leadership structure

Aug 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Sam Sterling believes China and Japan can be stronger together than apart, despite their cultural and commercial differences

