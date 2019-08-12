Search
Sam Sterling promoted to AKQA chief strategy officer in APAC
She previously led the agency's Shanghai and Tokyo studios for three years.
Aug 12, 2019
AKQA unites China and Japan under Sam Sterling
The agency will offer clients cross-border solutions across China and Japan as a result of the new leadership structure
Aug 12, 2019
Q&A: AKQA's Sam Sterling on how she plans to bring China and Japan closer together
Sam Sterling believes China and Japan can be stronger together than apart, despite their cultural and commercial differences
