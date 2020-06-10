Search
Jun 10, 2020
Rubicon Project and Campaign Asia report: A deep dive into programmatic ad buying trends in Asia
OMP is thriving, OTT is on the up and up, although a bias for direct buying is still preventing wider adoption of programmatic.
Feb 19, 2020
Time for DOOH programmatic to measure up in Southeast Asia
Technology is helping to roll out the service, but to form a scalable, sustainable DOOH ecosystem, it’s time to align on standards.
Feb 3, 2017
Tech Talk: Sizmek, AOL, Tapad, SIT, Eyeota
A roundup of adtech and martech news and announcements.
