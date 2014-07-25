Search
40 Under 40 2022: Rogier Bikker, MediaMonks
Bikker’s USP lies in pushing creative boundaries to bring fresh ideas to the table that are deeply rooted in local Chinese culture, and always executed at a high level of craft.
Jul 25, 2014
Dutch duo to drive from Shanghai to Rotterdam using only Chinese brands
SHANGHAI - Chinese brands including BYD, Huawei and Lenovo are backing an epic road trip that aims to raise the profile of Made-in-China products abroad.
May 20, 2013
Industry reacts to 'death by overwork' claims after passing of 24-year-old Ogilvy employee
BEIJING - Many in the industry are doing some soul-searching in the wake of last week's sudden workplace death of Ogilvy Public Relations employee Gabriel Li, 24, and news coverage that—fairly or not—labelled the tragedy as the result of overwork.
