Has China Had Enough Of Celebrity Beauty?
In China's crowded market, space for a new beauty brand, even a celebrity one, is becoming slimmer.
What Puma is doing right in Asia
Running, women and a move away from paid media added up to a winning formula in Asia.
Rihanna appears in Hong Kong for Budweiser-sponsored party
International superstar Rihanna, who was fashionably late by three hours, arrived just before midnight at Magnum Club in Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong area, after her concerts in Macau last weekend. A crowd of 250, including lucky fans, media, Rihanna's super fans from China and Budweiser's VIP guests, enjoyed an exclusive preview of the singer's documentary, "Half of Me", which will go live on BudweiserMusic.com on 18 September. Rihanna's Diamond World Tour next visits Singapore.
Budweiser begins largest-ever China campaign with Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Jay Z
CHINA - Budweiser is unveiling today the brand’s biggest-ever China campaign, which highlights the brand's long-standing support of live music and involves Jay Z, Rihanna and the Cirque du Soleil show, "Michael Jackson The Immortal World Tour".
Global body care brand Nivea calls digital pitch in China
CHINA - Nivea, the global skincare brand owned by German company Beiersdorf, has called a pitch for its digital business in China, and four agencies have reportedly received invitations.
