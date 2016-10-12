International superstar Rihanna, who was fashionably late by three hours, arrived just before midnight at Magnum Club in Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong area, after her concerts in Macau last weekend. A crowd of 250, including lucky fans, media, Rihanna's super fans from China and Budweiser's VIP guests, enjoyed an exclusive preview of the singer's documentary, "Half of Me", which will go live on BudweiserMusic.com on 18 September. Rihanna's Diamond World Tour next visits Singapore.