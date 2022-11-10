richard tan

Richard Tan is new Dentsu Creative China CEO
Nov 10, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Tan takes over the reins from incumbent CEO Keita Ishikawa who moves to a group role in Japan.

Ex-DDB CEO to lead 'hyperbundled' MullenLowe in China
Jul 3, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A restructure of operations integrates creative with MullenLowe Profero’s digital function.

DDB China's Richard Tan gives way to Danny Mok
Feb 8, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mok is still on gardening leave from his Leo Burnett role for another 10 days, and took time to look ahead to his new gig at DDB.

Havas Worldwide's James Chen jumps to DDB Guoan Beijing
Jan 6, 2014
Benjamin Li

GREATER CHINA - James Chen, Greater China VP of Havas Worldwide Beijing, will leave the agency in late January and take up the MD role at DDB Guoan Beijing, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed.

DDB China Group appoints Timothy Yew as director of operations
Oct 26, 2012
Sophie Chen

SHANGHAI – DDB China Group has appointed Timothy Yew as director of operations to strengthen the group’s refreshed business and service delivery model.

Richard Tan promoted to president and CEO of DDB North China
Jul 13, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Richard Tan (pictured) has been promoted to lead both Beijing and Shanghai under a new North China agency structure for DDB Group.

