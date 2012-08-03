ricard

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Coronavirus pandemic has meant that many of the events that the company usually puts on were not able to take place.

CMO World Tour: Martin Riley, CMO, Pernod Ricard
Aug 3, 2012
Frédéric Colas

Frédéric Colas, chief strategic officer of Fullsix, interviews Martin Riley, chief marketing officer of Pernod Ricard on the joy of the informed consumer in this latest installment of the CMO World Tour project.

Juan Tan spearheads creative team for The Brand Union China
Jun 28, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI and BEIJING - The Brand Union has appointed Malaysia-Chinese creative veteran Juan Tan as creative director, China. He will spearhead both of its Beijing and Shanghai offices.

