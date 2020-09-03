Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Pernod Ricard has been moving its brand activations spend into social media and ecommerce as the coronavirus pandemic meant that it was not able to run its usual programme of events over the spring and summer.

David Haworth, managing director at Pernod Ricard UK, explained that the business has had to change its model for branded experiences. He was speaking during a call with journalists about the company's full-year financial results yesterday.

Haworth said: "We have pivoted that [experiential marketing] model, we have downsized the amount of investment and resource, and thought about what we can actually activate and do.

"I think the big increase is on the whole ecommerce piece; there is now a bigger investment in that area. Plus the whole social-media aspect of brands, we've got a big portfolio and we can't just focus on one or two blockbuster brands. We've got to spread resources across brands and I think social media is a very good and cost-effective way of doing it.