reuter communications
Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.
The new frontiers of luxury
The long-held desire for high-end material things has effectively been replaced by the past year’s biggest event trend—personalisation.
Bringing luxury to the Chinese masses
Prestige and exclusivity are being redefined by China’s size and scale, with help from digital technology.
Chloé Reuter’s career checklist: ‘I arrived in Shanghai with a suitcase and a dream’
The founder and CEO of Reuter Communications, based in Shanghai and Hong Kong, relives her winding path to today’s success.
ReuterPR rebrands to Reuter Communications, hires BBDO's Cakebread
SHANGHAI - ReuterPR has rebranded to Reuter Communications to reflect its "evolution towards a more complete and integrated offering". The firm has also hired Nick Cakebread from BBDO Live China as its new managing partner.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins