Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
May 5, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.

The new frontiers of luxury
Jan 16, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The long-held desire for high-end material things has effectively been replaced by the past year’s biggest event trend—personalisation.

Bringing luxury to the Chinese masses
Jan 8, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Prestige and exclusivity are being redefined by China’s size and scale, with help from digital technology.

Chloé Reuter’s career checklist: ‘I arrived in Shanghai with a suitcase and a dream’
May 17, 2017
Olivia Parker

The founder and CEO of Reuter Communications, based in Shanghai and Hong Kong, relives her winding path to today’s success.

ReuterPR rebrands to Reuter Communications, hires BBDO's Cakebread
Feb 2, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - ReuterPR has rebranded to Reuter Communications to reflect its "evolution towards a more complete and integrated offering". The firm has also hired Nick Cakebread from BBDO Live China as its new managing partner.

