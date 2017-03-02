retention

Talent crunch dominates APAC brand marketing challenges
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Short talent supply, mismatched skills, and limited headcount are three of five top challenges facing brands and agencies, says exclusive research from Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the WFA presented at Campaign360.

Digital to grow, but do we have the talent to make it happen?
Mar 2, 2017
John Kerr

Mobile and digital spend in the region is forecast to grow rapidly over the next four years, but IAB Singapore’s John Kerr believes that unless the industry nurtures enough talent, those numbers won’t become a reality.

Lack of company strategy frustrates digital talent: Randstad
Dec 14, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC: Digital marketing talent is in high demand across the region, but part of the reason companies are finding it so hard to recruit talent is that their stated requirements are at odds with the actual job offered, according to recruitment firm Randstad.

Carat leads Recma Compitches 2011 Greater China rankings
Sep 6, 2012
Emily Tan

GREATER CHINA - Aegis Media's Carat tops Recma's recently published 2011 Compitches report, which ranks media companies in terms of competitiveness, for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Maxus and Mediacom take top spot in Recma Compitches 2011 SE Asia rankings
Sep 6, 2012
Emily Tan

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Group M agencies Maxus and Mediacom are tied for top spot for Southeast Asia on Recma's recently published 2011 Compitches report, which ranks media companies in terms of competitiveness.

OMD leads Recma Compitches 2011 Asia-Pacific rankings
Sep 6, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - OMD tops Recma's recently published 2011 Compitches report, which ranks media companies in terms of competitiveness, for Asia-Pacific.

