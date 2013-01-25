retainer
How agencies are increasingly profiting from missing people
Agency retainer models fail to incentivise a reduction in staff churn with consequences for both employees and advertisers, says one industry consultant.
BMW retains Leo Burnett as lead creative agency
BEIJING - BMW has retained Leo Burnett as its lead creative agency for the mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong markets.
SPRG awarded one-year retainer for the Singapore Kindness Movement
SINGAPORE - Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) Singapore has won a one-year retainer for the Singapore Kindness Movement to support the non-government organisation's overall communications outreach in the country.
The Economist appoints Edelman as PR retainer in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - The Economist Group has appointed Edelman as its new PR retainer agency in Hong Kong, effective December. Edelman will be responsible for The Economist's media relations and provide strategic PR and communications.
