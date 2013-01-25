retainer

How agencies are increasingly profiting from missing people
1 day ago
Darren Woolley

How agencies are increasingly profiting from missing people

Agency retainer models fail to incentivise a reduction in staff churn with consequences for both employees and advertisers, says one industry consultant.

BMW retains Leo Burnett as lead creative agency
Jan 25, 2013
Staff Writer

BMW retains Leo Burnett as lead creative agency

BEIJING - BMW has retained Leo Burnett as its lead creative agency for the mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong markets.

SPRG awarded one-year retainer for the Singapore Kindness Movement
Sep 26, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

SPRG awarded one-year retainer for the Singapore Kindness Movement

SINGAPORE - Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) Singapore has won a one-year retainer for the Singapore Kindness Movement to support the non-government organisation's overall communications outreach in the country.

The Economist appoints Edelman as PR retainer in Hong Kong
Dec 1, 2010
Benjamin Li

The Economist appoints Edelman as PR retainer in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - The Economist Group has appointed Edelman as its new PR retainer agency in Hong Kong, effective December. Edelman will be responsible for The Economist's media relations and provide strategic PR and communications.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

6 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

8 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

9 UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

10 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands