Jul 29, 2020
Finding purpose in 2020: Shiseido, HP, Jollibee and Jio Creative Labs
[The next generation is] questioning—actually, they’re refusing—to give their time and attention to brands without a purpose, says Naomi Yamamoto, COO at Shiseido.
Jul 16, 2020
Official: Google to invest US$4.5 billion in Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani made the announcement during Reliance Industries' AGM.
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Aditya Bhat, Reliance Jio
As a former TV producer, Aditya Bhat's approach to marketing blends content, purpose and Bollywood—an approach that not only lands with brands but also with India's Prime Minister.
May 12, 2020
Facebook and Reliance Jio: the birth of a conglomerate
A detailed breakdown of how Facebook and Reliance Jio's partnership will play out in India's telco, entertainment and retail sectors.
