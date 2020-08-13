Search
reliance
Aug 13, 2020
ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.
Apr 22, 2020
Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion
Deal will give tech behemoth a chance to do-over its India plans, four years after its bruising Free Basics flop.
Mar 12, 2013
Rovio and Reliance up the mobile-gaming ante
GLOBAL - Mobile gaming companies Reliance Big Entertainment and Rovio have made substantial investments in the space, with Reliance acquiring development companies in Japan and Korea and Rovio launching its own Angry Birds channel.
