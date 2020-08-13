reliance

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
Aug 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion
Apr 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Deal will give tech behemoth a chance to do-over its India plans, four years after its bruising Free Basics flop.

Rovio and Reliance up the mobile-gaming ante
Mar 12, 2013
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Mobile gaming companies Reliance Big Entertainment and Rovio have made substantial investments in the space, with Reliance acquiring development companies in Japan and Korea and Rovio launching its own Angry Birds channel.

