redundancies

3 days ago
'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.
Apr 6, 2020
As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest
As job cuts hit adland, those seeking freelance work must differentiate their strengths quickly and communicate it well, says one project matchmaker.
