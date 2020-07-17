racism

Long overdue changes are finally taking hold
Jul 17, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Long overdue changes are finally taking hold

MEMBER'S NEWSLETTER: Asia-Pacific was slower to react to the death of George Floyd, but outdated racist symbols and attitudes are finally being challenged, if not yet fully changed.

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word
Jul 10, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word

Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 actions to improve equality
Jul 2, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 actions to improve equality

An internal memo was sent to staff today.

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space
Jul 1, 2020
Rob Norman

Add more friction to make Facebook a safer space

Here are three steps to assuage fears of advertisers that are boycotting the platform.

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Largest share of WFA members remain undecided about whether to pause spend, even though a majority have had conversations with the platforms about hate speech.

Purpose vs opportunism: The challenge for 'fairness' brands belatedly discovering their souls
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Purpose vs opportunism: The challenge for 'fairness' brands belatedly discovering their souls

Exiting the contentious whitening-cream market shows how personal care brands struggle to deal with a muddle of profits, prejudice and purpose.

