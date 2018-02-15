quarterly earnings

Snap’s ad spend bounces back after pandemic decline
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Snap’s ad spend bounces back after pandemic decline

The company’s Q4 earnings call revealed advertisers are coming back.

Criteo APAC revenue grew 23%
Feb 15, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Criteo APAC revenue grew 23%

The adtech firm's prudential line of thinking secured business results that crushed analyst expectations.

Microsoft: Bing ad revenue grew 15%
Feb 5, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Microsoft: Bing ad revenue grew 15%

Competing with Google AdWords for advertiser budgets around paid search, the dominance of Bing with baby boomers consistently works in its favour.

Amazon achieves eleventh quarter of profitability
Feb 5, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Amazon achieves eleventh quarter of profitability

Amazon's advertising division has crossed the billion-dollar revenue mark, placing it in conflict with Google and Facebook as the market leader for ad spend towards the conversion funnel.

Snap Q3 earnings report disappoints investors again
Nov 8, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Snap Q3 earnings report disappoints investors again

Achieving 87% of the target analysts were expecting, Snap Inc struggles to establish its credibility.

Apple: 62% of revenue is from outside the US
Nov 3, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Apple: 62% of revenue is from outside the US

Apple's revenues in China rose from millions to billions in just one year, due to an aggressive channel strategy targeting consumer and corporate engagement.

