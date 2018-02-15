quarterly earnings
Snap’s ad spend bounces back after pandemic decline
The company’s Q4 earnings call revealed advertisers are coming back.
Criteo APAC revenue grew 23%
The adtech firm's prudential line of thinking secured business results that crushed analyst expectations.
Microsoft: Bing ad revenue grew 15%
Competing with Google AdWords for advertiser budgets around paid search, the dominance of Bing with baby boomers consistently works in its favour.
Amazon achieves eleventh quarter of profitability
Amazon's advertising division has crossed the billion-dollar revenue mark, placing it in conflict with Google and Facebook as the market leader for ad spend towards the conversion funnel.
Snap Q3 earnings report disappoints investors again
Achieving 87% of the target analysts were expecting, Snap Inc struggles to establish its credibility.
Apple: 62% of revenue is from outside the US
Apple's revenues in China rose from millions to billions in just one year, due to an aggressive channel strategy targeting consumer and corporate engagement.
