Qantas made an 8-minute safety video that's hard to hate
Feb 27, 2020
Ad Nut

The airline's lovingly detailed video is replete with period planes, props, wardrobe and hair.

Qantas appoints new CMO
Nov 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Jo Boundy has been with Qantas for a decade, most recently as CMO of Qantas Loyalty.

Qantas, Vegemite, and BHP prosper in parochial Australia
Jun 24, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Locally-owned brands win favour of Australians as nation becomes more parochial

Australia's top local brands
Jun 11, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

In-country experts weigh in on the popularity of brand behemoths Woolworths, Coles and Qantas, and assess whether challenger brands like Aldi are encroaching on their bright futures.

Qantas and STB sign $5 million marketing tie-up
Mar 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Deal will see STB and Qantas jointly promote Singapore as a travel destination.

Qantas names PR agency
Jun 27, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - After a pitch, Australia-based carrier Qantas has appointed Fulford Public Relations to help communicate its new services to Singapore and the region.

