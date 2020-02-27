qantas
Qantas made an 8-minute safety video that's hard to hate
The airline's lovingly detailed video is replete with period planes, props, wardrobe and hair.
Qantas appoints new CMO
Jo Boundy has been with Qantas for a decade, most recently as CMO of Qantas Loyalty.
Qantas, Vegemite, and BHP prosper in parochial Australia
Locally-owned brands win favour of Australians as nation becomes more parochial
Australia's top local brands
In-country experts weigh in on the popularity of brand behemoths Woolworths, Coles and Qantas, and assess whether challenger brands like Aldi are encroaching on their bright futures.
Qantas and STB sign $5 million marketing tie-up
Deal will see STB and Qantas jointly promote Singapore as a travel destination.
Qantas names PR agency
SINGAPORE - After a pitch, Australia-based carrier Qantas has appointed Fulford Public Relations to help communicate its new services to Singapore and the region.
