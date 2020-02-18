Search
Feb 18, 2020
John Maeda: a dataful mind
Not one to shy away from controversy, Publicis Sapient's chief experience officer wants the ad industry to move toward a 'dataful' open-source approach, based on computational principles.
Jan 23, 2020
Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD
John Maeda's team is continuing to grow.
Aug 29, 2017
McDonald's chooses Publicis.Sapient and Capgemini for digital innovation work
It's the latest in a series of global McDonald's wins for the reorganized holding company.
