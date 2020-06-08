protests
Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent
The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has roused many people in Asia to look at patterns of systemic racism in their own backyards. It’s time brands do the same.
Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop
Jimmy Lai Chee-ying held for illegal assembly during an August 31, 2019, pro-democracy march.
Chow Tai Fook, Sa Sa closures deepen Hong Kong retail crisis
Luxury jewellery and cosmetic retailers add to growing list of labels paring down their presence as the market slides into recession.
Zara distances itself from Hong Kong protests amid Chinese furore over store closure
Zara's Causeway Bay store closure on Monday has made the brand yet another target for Chinese internet users.
Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief
The MD of Allison Advisory on how Western brands should navigate their comms amid rising nationalism in China.
How APAC netizens and media are reacting to the Hong Kong protests
An overview of reactions from Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan on digital and social media.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins