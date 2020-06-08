protests

Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent
Jun 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent

The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has roused many people in Asia to look at patterns of systemic racism in their own backyards. It’s time brands do the same.

Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop
Feb 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying held for illegal assembly during an August 31, 2019, pro-democracy march.

Chow Tai Fook, Sa Sa closures deepen Hong Kong retail crisis
Jan 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Chow Tai Fook, Sa Sa closures deepen Hong Kong retail crisis

Luxury jewellery and cosmetic retailers add to growing list of labels paring down their presence as the market slides into recession.

Zara distances itself from Hong Kong protests amid Chinese furore over store closure
Sep 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Zara distances itself from Hong Kong protests amid Chinese furore over store closure

Zara's Causeway Bay store closure on Monday has made the brand yet another target for Chinese internet users.

Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief
Aug 20, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief

The MD of Allison Advisory on how Western brands should navigate their comms amid rising nationalism in China.

How APAC netizens and media are reacting to the Hong Kong protests
Aug 19, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How APAC netizens and media are reacting to the Hong Kong protests

An overview of reactions from Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan on digital and social media.

