The art of household clutter
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

INSPIRATION STATION: Chinese pop artist Li Bangyao's Bangkok exhibit gives us pause to consider what happens to the value of household objects over time.

Google poses a serious threat to Apple, Amazon, Microsoft & Snapchat with launch of nine new products
Oct 5, 2017
Emily Tan

Google has just launched two new Google Home products, two smartphones, smart earphones, a smart pen, a laptop, a new AR device and a camera, all with AI baked in.

KFC: why making weird products seems to be a global brand strategy
Jul 17, 2017
Emily Tan

Think the KFC smartphone is weird? You haven't seen anything yet.

NBA star Yao Ming partners with Monster Cable to launch Yao Monster
Jul 26, 2010
Jane Leung

BEIJING – Monster Cable, a consumer audio and video cable brand in the US, has launched electronics and lifestyle products brand Yao Monster with Houston Rockets basketball star Yao Ming.

