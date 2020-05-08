Search
press freedom
May 8, 2020
What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.
May 23, 2018
The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia
Several Asian governments are experimenting with controls to limit fake news, amid criticism they're merely gagging the press. How can brands and audiences navigate the many factors playing into a story's authenticity?
Sep 21, 2011
Public satisfaction with press freedom in Hong Kong dips
HONG KONG - Public satisfaction with press freedom has dropped significantly in Hong Kong compared to five months ago, a study by the University of Hong Kong has found.
