press freedom

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
May 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?

In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.

The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia
May 23, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

The unique face of the fake news debate in Asia

Several Asian governments are experimenting with controls to limit fake news, amid criticism they're merely gagging the press. How can brands and audiences navigate the many factors playing into a story's authenticity?

Public satisfaction with press freedom in Hong Kong dips
Sep 21, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Public satisfaction with press freedom in Hong Kong dips

HONG KONG - Public satisfaction with press freedom has dropped significantly in Hong Kong compared to five months ago, a study by the University of Hong Kong has found.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia