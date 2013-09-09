premium

Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.

China in transition: FMCG goes premium
Sep 9, 2013
Chris Davis

Chinese consumers are increasingly prioritising quality over cost savings in household purchases.

Premium FMCG brands go mass market in China
Aug 16, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA - Aiming to cash in on the burgeoning demand for consumer goods in China, some premium FMCG brands have taken a somewhat "masstige" approach.

TBWA lands Market O in Korea
Jul 14, 2010
Jane Leung

SEOUL – TBWA Korea has been appointed to premium health snack brand Market O after a pitch that included incumbent Innocean Worldwide.

Chivas Brothers launches global campaign ‘The age matters’
Jul 7, 2010
Jane Leung

Chivas Brothers, the premium Scotch whiskey brand under Pernod Ricard, is launching a global consumer campaign on 1 July, to advocate the value of æagingÆ.

Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

Chivas Brothers, the premium Scotch whiskey brand under Pernod Ricard, is launching a global consumer campaign on 1 July, to advocate the value of ‘aging’.

