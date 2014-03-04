prada

Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?
14 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?

Although it initially lagged in China, the brand’s latest efforts on e-commerce and social media have driven significant traffic, helping to triple its online revenue.

Smash-hit TV drama sustains 'Korean wave' across Asia
Mar 4, 2014
Benjamin Li

Smash-hit TV drama sustains 'Korean wave' across Asia

HONG KONG - A Korean TV series titled 'My Love From the Star' has made an impact far beyond its home country, benefitting brands from luxury handbags to fried chicken. The only people unhappy with the show's success and what it bodes for the future may be traditional broadcasters.

Chic Outlet Shopping Villages gears up for Asia expansion, starting in China
Feb 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

Chic Outlet Shopping Villages gears up for Asia expansion, starting in China

HONG KONG - Chic Outlet Shopping Villages, originating in Europe and operated by Value Retail, is planning its first step into Asian with a 130-store outlet in Suzhou, China, slated to open in Q1 2014.

LUXURY REPORT: APAC keeps the global luxury market flying
Nov 2, 2012
Jenny Chan

LUXURY REPORT: APAC keeps the global luxury market flying

While Western markets are undercut by the global recession, demand in the Asia-Pacific region for high-end goods continues its upward trajectory.

Mindshare Hong Kong promotes Remy Ng as deputy leader
May 16, 2012
Benjamin Li

Mindshare Hong Kong promotes Remy Ng as deputy leader

HONG KONG - Mindshare Hong Kong has promoted Remy Ng, who has served the agency since 1998, from partner, client leadership, to deputy leader, a role which is the same as general manager.

MediaCompany Taiwan appoints Noah Chu as new GM
Sep 26, 2011
Benjamin Li

MediaCompany Taiwan appoints Noah Chu as new GM

TAIPEI - GroupM's MediaCompany Taiwan has appointed Noah Chu as its new GM, replacing Vivian Yen who resigned this month after three years with the company.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

2 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

4 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

5 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

6 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

7 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

8 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis