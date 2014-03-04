prada
Can Prada Reach $6 Billion in Revenue Without China?
Although it initially lagged in China, the brand’s latest efforts on e-commerce and social media have driven significant traffic, helping to triple its online revenue.
Smash-hit TV drama sustains 'Korean wave' across Asia
HONG KONG - A Korean TV series titled 'My Love From the Star' has made an impact far beyond its home country, benefitting brands from luxury handbags to fried chicken. The only people unhappy with the show's success and what it bodes for the future may be traditional broadcasters.
Chic Outlet Shopping Villages gears up for Asia expansion, starting in China
HONG KONG - Chic Outlet Shopping Villages, originating in Europe and operated by Value Retail, is planning its first step into Asian with a 130-store outlet in Suzhou, China, slated to open in Q1 2014.
LUXURY REPORT: APAC keeps the global luxury market flying
While Western markets are undercut by the global recession, demand in the Asia-Pacific region for high-end goods continues its upward trajectory.
Mindshare Hong Kong promotes Remy Ng as deputy leader
HONG KONG - Mindshare Hong Kong has promoted Remy Ng, who has served the agency since 1998, from partner, client leadership, to deputy leader, a role which is the same as general manager.
MediaCompany Taiwan appoints Noah Chu as new GM
TAIPEI - GroupM's MediaCompany Taiwan has appointed Noah Chu as its new GM, replacing Vivian Yen who resigned this month after three years with the company.
