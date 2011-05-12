pr agency

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as sole UK PR agency
10 hours ago
Ian Griggs

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as sole UK PR agency

The agency's travel team will support STB’s leisure, business and meeting and incentive travel comms programme in the UK in a two-year brief lasting until August 2023.

Visa International appoints Fleishman-Hillard
May 12, 2011
Magz Osborne

Visa International appoints Fleishman-Hillard

ASIA-PACIFIC - Fleishman-Hillard has been appointed to a new PR assignment for Visa International across the Asia-Pacific region.

Burson-Marsteller Australia opens Encoder PR, digital and traditional PR services
Jul 14, 2010
Jane Leung

Burson-Marsteller Australia opens Encoder PR, digital and traditional PR services

SYDNEY - Encoder Public Relations has launched as a standalone, integrated public relations agency for online and traditional media programmes in Australia.

Fulford PR acquired by international marketing group Qobliq
May 13, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Fulford PR acquired by international marketing group Qobliq

SINGAPORE - Singaporean public relations agency Fulford PR has been acquired by international marketing services group Qobliq.

