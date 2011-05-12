Search
10 hours ago
Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as sole UK PR agency
The agency's travel team will support STB’s leisure, business and meeting and incentive travel comms programme in the UK in a two-year brief lasting until August 2023.
May 12, 2011
Visa International appoints Fleishman-Hillard
ASIA-PACIFIC - Fleishman-Hillard has been appointed to a new PR assignment for Visa International across the Asia-Pacific region.
Jul 14, 2010
Burson-Marsteller Australia opens Encoder PR, digital and traditional PR services
SYDNEY - Encoder Public Relations has launched as a standalone, integrated public relations agency for online and traditional media programmes in Australia.
May 13, 2010
Fulford PR acquired by international marketing group Qobliq
SINGAPORE - Singaporean public relations agency Fulford PR has been acquired by international marketing services group Qobliq.
