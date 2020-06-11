pornography

When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Jun 11, 2020
Ad Nut

Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.

Unilever pledges no more ads on Pornhub after press criticism
Nov 4, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Kraft Heinz declines to say whether it would advertise on porn site again after Sunday Times investigation.

If sex sells, why are many marketers shy of using it well?
Jul 17, 2018
Oliver McAteer

It's 2018, but social conditioning means sex is still taboo. Brands won't touch the subject, which experts say could be a massively missed opportunity.

Philippines Department of Tourism withdraws website due to porn link
Nov 18, 2010
Unknown Unknown

MANILA - The Department of Tourism in the Philippines has withdrawn its new website Beautifulpilipinas.com after criticism that the URL was too similar to a well-known pornographic site.

Playboy lauds CRC's decision to end internet censorship in Singapore
Sep 17, 2010
Unknown Unknown

SINGAPORE - Playboy has welcomed the Censorship Review Committee's (CRC) recommendation that the national ban on ‘objectionable content’ websites should be lifted and internet-users should install their own content-filters instead.

