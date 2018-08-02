pocari

Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and Dentsu sent a heroine on a fantastic journey
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Dentsu wanted to revitalise Pocari Sweat's brand message for young people in a post-pandemic world. See the astonishing, dreamlike film they came up with and hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency.

M&C Saatchi Indonesia touts Otsuka wins
Aug 2, 2018
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi Indonesia touts Otsuka wins

Agency named digital AOR for two beverage brands after winning its first pitches in the market.

