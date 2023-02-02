playboy

When it comes to Playboy in China, sex doesn’t sell — the bunny logo does
Feb 2, 2023
Julienna Law

Playboy is looking to revamp its brand image in China during the Year of the Rabbit. But after 30 years of licensing, is it too late for a turnaround?

The thinking behind Playboy-branded vodka
Apr 11, 2013
Sophie Chen

MANILA - Playboy Vodka, soon to be available to consumers across the region, is the latest tactic in line with the brand's overall strategy of expanding its offering across content, product and experience categories.

Hefner buys back Playboy empire for US$210m
Jan 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has bought the back the business and taken it private, after his US$6.15-a-share bid was accepted.

Playboy lauds CRC's decision to end internet censorship in Singapore
Sep 17, 2010
Unknown Unknown

SINGAPORE - Playboy has welcomed the Censorship Review Committee's (CRC) recommendation that the national ban on ‘objectionable content’ websites should be lifted and internet-users should install their own content-filters instead.

Playboy TV launches in Taiwan
Sep 16, 2010
Jin Bo

TAIPEI - Playboy TV’s commercial-free channel, airing in English with Chinese subtitles, today launched on Chunghwa Telecom’s IPTV platform, available around the clock.

Playboy launches 'nudity-free' website The Smoking Jacket
Jul 22, 2010
Marie Green

Playboy debuted its new 'safe for work' nudity free website The Smoking Jacket on Tuesday in a bid to remain competitive online following two years of less than stellar financial performance.

