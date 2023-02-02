playboy
When it comes to Playboy in China, sex doesn’t sell — the bunny logo does
Playboy is looking to revamp its brand image in China during the Year of the Rabbit. But after 30 years of licensing, is it too late for a turnaround?
The thinking behind Playboy-branded vodka
MANILA - Playboy Vodka, soon to be available to consumers across the region, is the latest tactic in line with the brand's overall strategy of expanding its offering across content, product and experience categories.
Hefner buys back Playboy empire for US$210m
GLOBAL - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has bought the back the business and taken it private, after his US$6.15-a-share bid was accepted.
Playboy lauds CRC's decision to end internet censorship in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Playboy has welcomed the Censorship Review Committee's (CRC) recommendation that the national ban on ‘objectionable content’ websites should be lifted and internet-users should install their own content-filters instead.
Playboy TV launches in Taiwan
TAIPEI - Playboy TV’s commercial-free channel, airing in English with Chinese subtitles, today launched on Chunghwa Telecom’s IPTV platform, available around the clock.
Playboy launches 'nudity-free' website The Smoking Jacket
Playboy debuted its new 'safe for work' nudity free website The Smoking Jacket on Tuesday in a bid to remain competitive online following two years of less than stellar financial performance.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins