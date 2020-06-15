pinduoduo
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.
JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.
Meet Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s newest competition
Chinese e-tailer Pinduoduo has found success with its “collective buying” shopping model, but now it needs to innovate or suffer the consequences.
Alibaba still tops, but watch Pinduoduo and other Chinese online retailers: eMarketer
Online shopping competition heats up in China with Pinduoduo and Vipshop joining JD.com and Suning as notable contenders.
