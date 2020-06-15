pinduoduo

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion

E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.

Meet Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s newest competition
May 4, 2020
Adina-Laura Achim

Meet Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s newest competition

Chinese e-tailer Pinduoduo has found success with its “collective buying” shopping model, but now it needs to innovate or suffer the consequences.

Alibaba still tops, but watch Pinduoduo and other Chinese online retailers: eMarketer
Jul 11, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Alibaba still tops, but watch Pinduoduo and other Chinese online retailers: eMarketer

Online shopping competition heats up in China with Pinduoduo and Vipshop joining JD.com and Suning as notable contenders.

