More than 40 per cent of kids in Southeast Asia are most likely to use a smartphone or tablet for more than an hour when their parents let them, according to a new study. Samsung Kidstime and theAsianparent.com surveyed 2,714 parents from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand about kids' usage of mobile devices and apps. Collectively the respondents have at least 3,917 children aged between 3 and 8 years. The full report is available at http://bit.ly/DeviceUsageAmongKids2014