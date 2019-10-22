phones

Huawei's global brand chief on cultural challenges at the Chinese tech giant
Oct 22, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Andrew Garrihy spoke about 'how to reinvent an Eastern brand for the West', but said Huawei's culture was just as much of a learning curve for him.

How kids in Southeast Asia use devices
Dec 5, 2014

More than 40 per cent of kids in Southeast Asia are most likely to use a smartphone or tablet for more than an hour when their parents let them, according to a new study. Samsung Kidstime and theAsianparent.com surveyed 2,714 parents from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand about kids' usage of mobile devices and apps. Collectively the respondents have at least 3,917 children aged between 3 and 8 years. The full report is available at http://bit.ly/DeviceUsageAmongKids2014

Smartphones overtake feature phones, Asian brands dominate: Gartner
Aug 21, 2013
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - The introduction of affordable smartphones has started to turn the tide with worldwide smartphone sales accounting for nearly 52 per cent of mobile phones sold in the second quarter of this year, the first time smartphones have outsold feature phones, says a report by Gartner.

Mobile-phone sales slowing, but not in Asia-Pacific: Gartner
May 15, 2013
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - The world's appetite for mobile phones slowed in the first quarter of 2013, but consumers in Asia-Pacific are no less voracious and now account for more than half of all worldwide sales, according to the latest report from Gartner.

Mobile market in India driven by dual-SIM handsets: IDC
Dec 19, 2011
Emily Tan

BANGALORE - A little customer insight goes a long way. When mobile phone manufacturers realised that Indians used two or more mobile subscriptions and were modifying their phones to accept more than one SIM-card, they started producing handsets with the capability already built in, according to a new study by consultancy IDC.

