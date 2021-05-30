Search
Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty
The print campaign shines a light on untold stories of underprivileged women who have no access to period products, clean water and adequate wash facilities.
May 30, 2021
Bloody Good Period’s catchy music video aims to erase period shame once and for all
Animated film by Mother for UK charity celebrates the everyday realities of menstruation.
