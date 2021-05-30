period poverty

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty
Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty

The print campaign shines a light on untold stories of underprivileged women who have no access to period products, clean water and adequate wash facilities.

Bloody Good Period’s catchy music video aims to erase period shame once and for all
Bloody Good Period’s catchy music video aims to erase period shame once and for all

Animated film by Mother for UK charity celebrates the everyday realities of menstruation.

