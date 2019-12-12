payment
Agencies: Please just say 'no' to exploitative payment terms
Why isn't it that simple? You're being used as a creative bank to make brands' bottom line look good.
Legal complaint filed in connection with confrontation at GroupM offices
A dispute that resulted in a public argument outside WPP's Shanghai offices last October has now led to an official civil complaint.
Confrontation at WPP China offices caught on video
A public altercation yesterday at the WPP Campus in Shanghai, apparently over a payment issue involving GroupM, has been escalated to the local police.
Tearing down online-offline boundaries
At Cannes Lions, Tencent’s vice president opened up about the company’s recent developments in communication, smart retail and beyond.
Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay
It will not be possible for foreigners, except in Hong Kong and Malaysia, to use WeChat Pay local-currency wallets in the near term, as the payment brand is prioritising Chinese outbound tourists.
Martin Sorrell denies using WPP funds to pay sex worker
Spokesman for former WPP chairman rejects claim made in media report.
