payment

Agencies: Please just say 'no' to exploitative payment terms
Dec 12, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Agencies: Please just say 'no' to exploitative payment terms

Why isn't it that simple? You're being used as a creative bank to make brands' bottom line look good.

Legal complaint filed in connection with confrontation at GroupM offices
Jun 14, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Legal complaint filed in connection with confrontation at GroupM offices

A dispute that resulted in a public argument outside WPP's Shanghai offices last October has now led to an official civil complaint.

Confrontation at WPP China offices caught on video
Oct 25, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Confrontation at WPP China offices caught on video

A public altercation yesterday at the WPP Campus in Shanghai, apparently over a payment issue involving GroupM, has been escalated to the local police.

Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay
Jul 11, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay

It will not be possible for foreigners, except in Hong Kong and Malaysia, to use WeChat Pay local-currency wallets in the near term, as the payment brand is prioritising Chinese outbound tourists.

Martin Sorrell denies using WPP funds to pay sex worker
Jun 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Martin Sorrell denies using WPP funds to pay sex worker

Spokesman for former WPP chairman rejects claim made in media report.

