paul soon
MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire
Country CEOs Paul Soon and James Hollow will jointly lead the group in APAC.
MullenLowe creates SEA unit, appoints Paul Soon to lead
Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong offices will be integrated under the former Possible and XM Asia CEO.
XM Asia CEO Paul Soon resigns; successor named
ASIA-PACIFIC - Paul Soon, CEO XM Asia Pacific, has tendered his resignation and will be leaving the company early next year, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned. The company has named Nanda Ivens to take over Soon's role.
Thailand: Brands want more meaningful engagement online
Thailand's digital scene has seen robust growth in the past year as brands seek to move beyond online ads toward digital efforts that provide not only engagement but also culturally relevant experience that encourages amplification among real target customers.
DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: Agencies must keep up with consumers
The industry is responding to audience fragmentation by devising digital strategies that engage audiences in brand experiences.
DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: Breaking the marketing barrier
As part of the Digital Downloaded discussions, Campaign Asia-Pacific reporter Racheal Lee interviews Paul Soon of XM Asia in the above video on the opportunities for brands presented by the latest marketing technology.
