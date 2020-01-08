Search
paul mottram
Jan 8, 2020
Zeno Group names new regional president and India MD
Industry veteran Paul Mottram joins from Allison+Partners for the top job.
Aug 5, 2014
EXCLUSIVE: Global & APAC heads on Bite merger with Text100
In an exclusive interview about the just-announced merger of Bite and Text100, global chief Aedhmar Hynes emphasised that the move is aimed at building a strong global brand and denied problems with Bite leadership motivated the change.
May 6, 2010
Bite Communications China office appoints Lancy Ma as new MD
BEIJING - Bite Communications has hired Lancy Ma as the managing director for its China office, filling the role left vacant by Hua Foley at the end of last year.
