Zeno Group names new regional president and India MD
Jan 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Zeno Group names new regional president and India MD

Industry veteran Paul Mottram joins from Allison+Partners for the top job.

EXCLUSIVE: Global & APAC heads on Bite merger with Text100
Aug 5, 2014
Emily Tan

EXCLUSIVE: Global & APAC heads on Bite merger with Text100

In an exclusive interview about the just-announced merger of Bite and Text100, global chief Aedhmar Hynes emphasised that the move is aimed at building a strong global brand and denied problems with Bite leadership motivated the change.

Bite Communications China office appoints Lancy Ma as new MD
May 6, 2010
Benjamin Li

Bite Communications China office appoints Lancy Ma as new MD

BEIJING - Bite Communications has hired Lancy Ma as the managing director for its China office, filling the role left vacant by Hua Foley at the end of last year.

