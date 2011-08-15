paul bradbury
Looking back, looking forward: TBWA's Paul Bradbury
In a fresh series, APAC adland CEOs share their hopes and fears for the year ahead and reflect on 2023. This week, we chat with Paul Bradbury, CEO of TBWA Australia and New Zealand.
Whybin TBWA Tequila Australia claims a talent-based turnaround
AUSTRALIA - When Whybin TWBA Tequila Sydney lost its St George Bank account to Ogilvy & Mather in 2009, things were looking bleak. But the agency says some high-profile recruits and a restructure of the office’s senior management have helped turn things around.
Paul Bradbury steps up as CEO of Whybin TBWA Tequila in Sydney
SYDNEY - Paul Bradbury has been appointed as the CEO of Whybin TBWA Tequila in Sydney, encompassing all divisions of the Sydney operation, including Tequila Digital and Activations.
Whybin\TBWA\Tequila wins IAG creative and digital business worth US$46m
SYDNEY – Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has consolidated its US$46 million (AUS$50 million) above-the-line, digital and direct advertising under Whybin\TBWA\Tequila.
