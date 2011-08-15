paul bradbury

1 day ago
Brittney Rigby

In a fresh series, APAC adland CEOs share their hopes and fears for the year ahead and reflect on 2023. This week, we chat with Paul Bradbury, CEO of TBWA Australia and New Zealand.

Aug 15, 2011
Emily Tan

AUSTRALIA - When Whybin TWBA Tequila Sydney lost its St George Bank account to Ogilvy & Mather in 2009, things were looking bleak. But the agency says some high-profile recruits and a restructure of the office’s senior management have helped turn things around.

Aug 26, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

SYDNEY - Paul Bradbury has been appointed as the CEO of Whybin TBWA Tequila in Sydney, encompassing all divisions of the Sydney operation, including Tequila Digital and Activations.

Aug 10, 2010
Jane Leung

SYDNEY – Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has consolidated its US$46 million (AUS$50 million) above-the-line, digital and direct advertising under Whybin\TBWA\Tequila.

