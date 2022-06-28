party

Post-third-party cookies: Are publisher cohorts the answer?
Jun 28, 2022
David Reischer

Post-third-party cookies: Are publisher cohorts the answer?

Publishers are able to glean first-party data from the behaviours and interests that users exhibit, rather than relying on identifiable information or just grouping people based on their demographics.

Japanese company explores freedom to do 'Whatever’
Jan 31, 2019
David Blecken

Japanese company explores freedom to do 'Whatever’

Whatever, the company created by merging Party’s international offices and Dot by Dot, brings together free spirits for whom creative fulfilment takes precedence over just about everything.

Party merges US and Taiwan arms with Dot by Dot
Jan 8, 2019
David Blecken

Party merges US and Taiwan arms with Dot by Dot

The move sees the formation of Whatever, a creative company that aims to be unencumbered by "organisational structure".

How Uniqlo developed its ‘digital concierge’ voice service
Aug 29, 2018
David Blecken

How Uniqlo developed its ‘digital concierge’ voice service

Inside the company's ambitious, and unfinished, plan to build a proactive, AI-powered shopping assistant that's plugged into inventory systems and consumer desires.

7-Eleven's robotic hands will applaud you for giving
Dec 5, 2017
David Blecken

7-Eleven's robotic hands will applaud you for giving

In Taiwan, a wall of hands accepts charitable donations.

Eye on Events: YouTube pool party, Singapore
Sep 18, 2017
Staff Reporters

Eye on Events: YouTube pool party, Singapore

YouTube's party at the All That Matters conference in Singapore was an inflatable-heavy affair.

