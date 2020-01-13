outdoor advertising
The digitalisation of outdoor advertising
Data allows marketers to tease out previously unclear connections between different ‘nodes’ in a marketing ecosystem, in turn giving rise to new forms of marketing.
How data is driving ‘new retail’ in China
In an era of seamless integration between on- and offline, data can help unlock not only what consumers want, but when and how they want it.
Cindy Yan Chan: the evolution of outdoor advertising in China
The CSO and CIO of Focus Media on the challenges facing outdoor media in China.
The transformation of outdoor in China
Big ideas, big outdoors – how Focus Media is catering to evolving demands in the era of big data
Hong Kong tram stop sounds out investment advice
An outdoor installation for T. Rowe Price talks. But will anyone listen?
Watch: London Tube ads replaced with cat pics in 'citizen takeover'
A crowdfunded campaign to replace adverts with pictures of cats was launched today at Clapham Common Tube station in London.
