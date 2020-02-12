oscars
What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.
What the Oscar nominees teach us about creativity
Advertising leaders share what their favourite Oscar-nominated films taught them about creativity.
5 lessons from... the Oscars
It's not all ballgowns and blubbering. The Oscars had a few lessons for event planners who want to make a big impression.
Leo's Oscar and why I hope the industry sticks with awards
Work that wins acts as an example to the rest of the industry, writes Diageo's James Thompson.
Hyatt uses Oscars stage to launch campaign on understanding
Global campaign targets China and India as well as US.
Did Samsung really win at the Oscars after the epic #selfie?
Did Samsung really get its money's worth out of the Oscars? RamKrishna Raja crunches the numbers.
