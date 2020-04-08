optimization
How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.
This lingerie brand replaced its agency with AI and will never go back
Cosabella grew its customer base and tripled its ROI after it 'hired' an AI platform named 'Albert'.
CASE STUDY: Analytics spark UX improvement for energy company
New Zealand energy provider Genesis, with analytics consultant Sparkline, used thorough user-behavious analysis to identify website user-experience improvements that led to a significant increase in conversions and sales.
Five things to consider when optimising premium inventory for online ad campaigns
Xiaoming Shao, managing director, APAC, for Maxifier, shares five tips marketers can employ to make sure their online-advertising campaigns are optimised in line with their objectives.
