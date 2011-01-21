Search
operation santa claus
2 days ago
NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations for charity
INSPIRATION STATION: The SCMP invited five Hong Kong artists to mint NFTs of original works to raise funds for the annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.
Jan 21, 2011
CASE STUDY: SCMP's Operation Santa Claus smashes fundraising targets
Operation Santa Claus – the ‘Heart of a Hong Kong Christmas’, organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK, smashed its fundraising target by bringing in US$1,721,363 (HK$13.4 million).
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins