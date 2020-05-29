one championship
The Apprentice, refreshed, leads One Championship bid to keep brands in the ring amid pandemic
With live events on hold, the mixed martial arts promoter will be presenting a revamped spin-off of the reality-TV format to help keep its global audience of millions, and brands, hooked.
How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.
Monster Energy goes cageside with One Championship in MMA tag team
If mixed martial arts can mature in Asia in the next two years, commercial sponsors can reap the benefits as well.
One Championship: Winning the MMA fight with authenticity
One Championship is Asia’s biggest home-grown sports property, valued at over US$1 billion. According to its marcomm chief, its success has nothing to do with trendy marketing concepts.
Under Armour mixes it up with One Championship in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE - As sports label Under Armour kicks off a strategic Southeast Asia partnership with One Championship at a mixed-martial-arts event tonight in Singapore, chief marketing officer Adrian Chai talks to Campaign about the brand’s approach to the region.
