The Apprentice, refreshed, leads One Championship bid to keep brands in the ring amid pandemic
May 29, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The Apprentice, refreshed, leads One Championship bid to keep brands in the ring amid pandemic

With live events on hold, the mixed martial arts promoter will be presenting a revamped spin-off of the reality-TV format to help keep its global audience of millions, and brands, hooked.

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
Apr 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?

In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.

Monster Energy goes cageside with One Championship in MMA tag team
Aug 11, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Monster Energy goes cageside with One Championship in MMA tag team

If mixed martial arts can mature in Asia in the next two years, commercial sponsors can reap the benefits as well.

One Championship: Winning the MMA fight with authenticity
Jan 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

One Championship: Winning the MMA fight with authenticity

One Championship is Asia’s biggest home-grown sports property, valued at over US$1 billion. According to its marcomm chief, its success has nothing to do with trendy marketing concepts.

Under Armour mixes it up with One Championship in Southeast Asia
May 6, 2016
Gabey Goh

Under Armour mixes it up with One Championship in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - As sports label Under Armour kicks off a strategic Southeast Asia partnership with One Championship at a mixed-martial-arts event tonight in Singapore, chief marketing officer Adrian Chai talks to Campaign about the brand’s approach to the region.

