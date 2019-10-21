omnichannel
Southeast Asian businesses embrace omnichannel marketing solutions
Resulticks expands in APAC as new report shows 82% of firms in the region aim to improve customer engagement by employing an omnichannel approach.
Why brands need to take an omnichannel approach to marketing
Deepika Nikhilender on how evolving TV viewing habits affects advertisers, media buyers, broadcasters and publishers.
Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem
Advertisers need an all-inclusive picture of return-on-investment to ensure campaigns flow smoothly between devices.
Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough
Ahead of Singles Day, many multinational brands find themselves still trying to keep up with the omnichannel footprints of Alibaba and JD.
Omnichannel is old hat, and more takeaways from eTail Asia 2018
Omnichannel is old hat, digital transformation is crucial, and it's really important to keep focused on experience, according to speakers at this year's event in Singapore.
7 ecommerce trends that will shape SEA sales in 2018
From blockchain to same-day delivery to GDPR, here are seven factors that could make or break ecommerce sales for brands in Southeast Asia, where Amazon and Alibaba are battling it out
