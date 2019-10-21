omnichannel

Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem
May 20, 2019
Sukesh Singh

Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem

Advertisers need an all-inclusive picture of return-on-investment to ensure campaigns flow smoothly between devices.

Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough
Nov 5, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough

Ahead of Singles Day, many multinational brands find themselves still trying to keep up with the omnichannel footprints of Alibaba and JD.

Omnichannel is old hat, and more takeaways from eTail Asia 2018
Mar 15, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Omnichannel is old hat, and more takeaways from eTail Asia 2018

Omnichannel is old hat, digital transformation is crucial, and it's really important to keep focused on experience, according to speakers at this year's event in Singapore.

7 ecommerce trends that will shape SEA sales in 2018
Dec 21, 2017
Thai Son

7 ecommerce trends that will shape SEA sales in 2018

From blockchain to same-day delivery to GDPR, here are seven factors that could make or break ecommerce sales for brands in Southeast Asia, where Amazon and Alibaba are battling it out

