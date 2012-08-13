nutella

Nutella spreads search for global creative agency
5 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Nutella spreads search for global creative agency

Italian chocolate group Ferrero is looking for an agency to work on its Nutella spread brand.

Nutella’s first Australia campaign by BMF celebrates morning rituals
Aug 13, 2012
Sophie Chen

Nutella's first Australia campaign by BMF celebrates morning rituals

AUSTRALIA – Nutella aims to make itself part of Australians’ breakfast time rituals with a new TVC created by BMF.

Grey Healthcare scoops Nutella PR duties in Hong Kong
Nov 1, 2010
Benjamin Li

Grey Healthcare scoops Nutella PR duties in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Grey Healthcare Hong Kong has won the communications duties for Nutella, including public relations, advertorial and lining up sampling opportunities with bakery chains in Hong Kong.

Grey Mumbai wins Ferrero's creative account in India
Feb 18, 2010
Benjamin Li

Grey Mumbai wins Ferrero's creative account in India

MUMBAI - Italian confectionery giant Ferrero has appointed Grey Mumbai to its advertising account across India.

