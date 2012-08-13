Search
Nutella spreads search for global creative agency
Italian chocolate group Ferrero is looking for an agency to work on its Nutella spread brand.
Aug 13, 2012
Nutella’s first Australia campaign by BMF celebrates morning rituals
AUSTRALIA – Nutella aims to make itself part of Australians’ breakfast time rituals with a new TVC created by BMF.
Nov 1, 2010
Grey Healthcare scoops Nutella PR duties in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Grey Healthcare Hong Kong has won the communications duties for Nutella, including public relations, advertorial and lining up sampling opportunities with bakery chains in Hong Kong.
Feb 18, 2010
Grey Mumbai wins Ferrero's creative account in India
MUMBAI - Italian confectionery giant Ferrero has appointed Grey Mumbai to its advertising account across India.
