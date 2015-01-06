novak djokovic

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

PR pros weigh in on the poor communications practice that led to confusion and anger ahead of one of the sporting world’s most-watched tournaments.

ANZ serves up regional campaign with past, present and future tennis stars
Jan 6, 2015
Matthew Miller

ANZ serves up regional campaign with past, present and future tennis stars

ASIA-PACIFIC - ANZ today launched a regional campaign, fronted by top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, that highlights the bank's sponsorship of the Australian Open and Shanghai Rolex Masters.

Uniqlo 'Clothes for smiles' initiative asks public how to invest US$5 million in children
Oct 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

Uniqlo 'Clothes for smiles' initiative asks public how to invest US$5 million in children

GLOBAL - Japanese fashion retail brand Uniqlo has launched a global CSR programme entitled ‘Clothes for Smiles’, featuring its brand ambassador, professional tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Uniqlo chooses tennis player Novak Djokovic as a brand ambassador
May 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

Uniqlo chooses tennis player Novak Djokovic as a brand ambassador

GLOBAL - Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has appointed professional tennis player Novak Djokovi as its global brand ambassador.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

4 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

5 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

6 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

8 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

9 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2022