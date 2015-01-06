Search
‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage
PR pros weigh in on the poor communications practice that led to confusion and anger ahead of one of the sporting world’s most-watched tournaments.
Jan 6, 2015
ANZ serves up regional campaign with past, present and future tennis stars
ASIA-PACIFIC - ANZ today launched a regional campaign, fronted by top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, that highlights the bank's sponsorship of the Australian Open and Shanghai Rolex Masters.
Oct 19, 2012
Uniqlo 'Clothes for smiles' initiative asks public how to invest US$5 million in children
GLOBAL - Japanese fashion retail brand Uniqlo has launched a global CSR programme entitled ‘Clothes for Smiles’, featuring its brand ambassador, professional tennis player Novak Djokovic.
May 24, 2012
Uniqlo chooses tennis player Novak Djokovic as a brand ambassador
GLOBAL - Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has appointed professional tennis player Novak Djokovi as its global brand ambassador.
