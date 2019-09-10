nirvik singh

Grey makes Nirvik Singh global COO
Sep 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

He will take on the role in addition to his position as APAC, Middle East and Africa head.

Grey adds Middle East and Africa to Nirvik Singh's purview
Nov 7, 2016
Staff Reporters

Singh has led APAC since 2009.

Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno select creative agencies for Southeast Asia
Sep 7, 2012
Racheal Lee

ASIA-PACIFIC - Ferrero SEA has handed regional accounts for its confectionary brands Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Bueno to Grey Group Asia Pacific and shopper marketing agency Grey DPI, without a pitch.

Consumer shifts shaping the digital communication industry: Grey
Jul 26, 2012
Racheal Lee

ASIA PACIFIC - The digital communication industry has seen several consumer shifts that drive online behaviour, according to the Eye on Asia—Digital study by Grey Group.

Grey Group promotes area director for Thailand, Malaysia
Apr 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

KUALA LUMPUR - Grey Group has promoted Nicky Lim to area director for Malaysia and Thailand, with immediate effect.

Grey supports Elephant Parade Singapore
Jan 11, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Grey Group Asia Pacific has volunteered its creative and digital expertise for the Elephant Parade Singapore exhibition, helping to raise public awareness for the conservation of Asian elephants.

