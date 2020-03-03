Search
Mar 3, 2020
Australian Associated Press to close by end of June
The Australian news wire service has provided content to news publishers and broadcasters for the past 85 years.
Jun 29, 2010
PR Newswire Asia acquires Hong Kong-based Corporate 360
HONG KONG - PR Newswire Asia, the corporate news and information distribution service provider, announced today that it has acquired Corporate 360, a Hong Kong-based multimedia communications solutions provider.
Mar 1, 2010
Reuters Media VP of Asia, Joachim Schmaltz, to grow digital capabilities
Reuters' vice president Asia at Reuters Media strives to grow the newswire in a region that is its lowest revenue generator.
