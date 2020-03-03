newswire

Australian Associated Press to close by end of June
Mar 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

The Australian news wire service has provided content to news publishers and broadcasters for the past 85 years.

PR Newswire Asia acquires Hong Kong-based Corporate 360
Jun 29, 2010
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - PR Newswire Asia, the corporate news and information distribution service provider, announced today that it has acquired Corporate 360, a Hong Kong-based multimedia communications solutions provider.

Reuters Media VP of Asia, Joachim Schmaltz, to grow digital capabilities
Mar 1, 2010
Anita Davis

Reuters' vice president Asia at Reuters Media strives to grow the newswire in a region that is its lowest revenue generator.

