news corp

Print edition cuts and job losses hit News Corp in Australia
May 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Print edition cuts and job losses hit News Corp in Australia

It's yet another dark day for news publishing in Australia, as News Corp ends print publishing for more than 100 titles and cuts hundreds of jobs.

News Corp faces pressure from within to cease 'ongoing denial' of bushfire causes
Jan 16, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

News Corp faces pressure from within to cease 'ongoing denial' of bushfire causes

James Murdoch is among many who have called out his family's media outlets for their biased reporting on the bushfire crisis.

Unruly eyes faster growth in tough video ad market after News Corp sale
Jan 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

Unruly eyes faster growth in tough video ad market after News Corp sale

News Corp, which will get small stake in Tremor, has also entered into three-year partnership for outstream video.

Media companies speak out on duopoly practices in Australian inquiry
May 4, 2018
Matthew Miller

Media companies speak out on duopoly practices in Australian inquiry

As companies submit opinions in Australia's government inquiry, News Corp leads the charge in a fiery brief calling out online platforms for anti-competitive practices.

Google needs to be candid about its role as publisher: News Corp head
Mar 30, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Google needs to be candid about its role as publisher: News Corp head

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said Google and Facebook need to step up in their roles as publishers.

Unruly weighs in on implications of NewsCorp acquisition
Sep 18, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Unruly weighs in on implications of NewsCorp acquisition

In Asia, News Corp’s acquisition of video ad tech company Unruly will help the firm scale mobile, native video development even more rapidly and in a way that allows publishers to monetise growing mobile traffic.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia