news corp
Print edition cuts and job losses hit News Corp in Australia
It's yet another dark day for news publishing in Australia, as News Corp ends print publishing for more than 100 titles and cuts hundreds of jobs.
News Corp faces pressure from within to cease 'ongoing denial' of bushfire causes
James Murdoch is among many who have called out his family's media outlets for their biased reporting on the bushfire crisis.
Unruly eyes faster growth in tough video ad market after News Corp sale
News Corp, which will get small stake in Tremor, has also entered into three-year partnership for outstream video.
Media companies speak out on duopoly practices in Australian inquiry
As companies submit opinions in Australia's government inquiry, News Corp leads the charge in a fiery brief calling out online platforms for anti-competitive practices.
Google needs to be candid about its role as publisher: News Corp head
News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said Google and Facebook need to step up in their roles as publishers.
Unruly weighs in on implications of NewsCorp acquisition
In Asia, News Corp’s acquisition of video ad tech company Unruly will help the firm scale mobile, native video development even more rapidly and in a way that allows publishers to monetise growing mobile traffic.
