New Balance promotes Romina Bongiovanni to oversee international marketing
Bongiovanni has a background in communications with experience at Saatchi & Saatchi and Edelman.
Finding your fit with video marketing
From format to style to distribution channels, video marketing leaves a lot of variables to consider.
New Balance forays into football market
The American footwear favourite made the move in collaboration with Fox’s content marketing arm, Fox's branded entertainment unit.
Event marketing goes guerrilla
Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.
New Balance and Fox Sports team on campaign
Pro footballers Marouane Fellaini, Aaron Ramsey and Tim Cahill stepped up for New Balance's first foray into the football market.
Unruly to offer Japanese advertisers 'emotional targeting'
Unruly has launched an ‘emotional targeting’ service in Japan in an effort to maximise the effectiveness of video advertising in a fast-growing market.
