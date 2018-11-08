new balance

New Balance promotes Romina Bongiovanni to oversee international marketing
1 day ago
Ewan Larkin

New Balance promotes Romina Bongiovanni to oversee international marketing

Bongiovanni has a background in communications with experience at Saatchi & Saatchi and Edelman.

Event marketing goes guerrilla
Nov 27, 2017
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Event marketing goes guerrilla

Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.

Unruly to offer Japanese advertisers 'emotional targeting'
Dec 7, 2016
David Blecken

Unruly to offer Japanese advertisers 'emotional targeting'

Unruly has launched an ‘emotional targeting’ service in Japan in an effort to maximise the effectiveness of video advertising in a fast-growing market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

2 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

3 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

4 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

6 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

7 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

8 How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

9 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Five areas to improve client-agency relationships

10 Five areas to improve client-agency relationships